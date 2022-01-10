Gatos Silver says Q4 mine production hit quarterly record

Jan. 10, 2022 7:53 AM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Mine work underground

sezer66/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) +1.8% pre-market after saying Q4 2021 silver production from the 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos mine in Mexico reached record levels.
  • Q4 silver production rose 35% Q/Q to 2.3M oz., due primarily to higher mined silver ore grades as well as higher throughput and recoveries; for the full year, the mine's silver output of 7.6M oz. exceeded the company's guidance of 7.4M oz.
  • Cerro Los Gatos also achieved record throughput in Q4 of 241.4K metric tons, up 3.1% Q/Q; for the full year, 909.6K mt were processed from the mine, a 36% increase compared to 2020.
  • Gatos Silver posted an unexpected Q3 loss on revenues of $57M.
