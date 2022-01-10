Treace Medical Concepts provides Q4 and FY prelim net sales ahead of analysts consensus

Jan. 10, 2022 7:53 AM ETTreace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) provided preliminary unaudited results for fourth quarter and full year 2021.
  • The company expects net sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 to be in the range of $33.1 to $33.4 million and $94.1 to $94.4 million (prior guidance of $90 million to $95 million), respectively, representing an increase in the range of 37% to 39% and 64% to 65% over the same periods last year, respectively.
  • On a sequential basis, the anticipated fourth quarter revenue represents an increase of 53% to 54% compared with revenue in the third quarter 2021.
  • The company plans to provide 2022 financial guidance during their fourth quarter earnings conference call.
