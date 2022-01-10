Nike is falling after HSBC pulls bull rating with headwinds seen persisting
Jan. 10, 2022 7:55 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- HSBC downgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to a Hold rating after having the athletic apparel stock slotted at Buy.
- The firm points to ongoing production issues and slowing demand in China as overhangs in the near term. No significant short-term catalysts for share price boosts are seen.
- Analyst Erwan Rambourg: "Inventory shortages created during July-September 2021 lockdowns and in the following months (with only a gradual reopening) should continue to impact the Western sporting goods players’ top-line for at least the first few months of 2022e, due to higher lead times for goods to reach shelves."
- Shares of Nike (NKE) are down 2.55% premarket to $152.78.
- HSBC assigns a price target of $182 to NKE vs. the average analyst PT of $184.64.