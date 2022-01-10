Apyx Medical to report over 40% growth in revenue, easily beat estimates: Q4 Prelim
Jan. 10, 2022 7:57 AM ETApyx Medical Corporation (APYX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) estimates its fourth quarter revenue to exceed expectations on two-fold increase in the sale of its Renuvion technology in the U.S. cosmetic surgery market.
- Q4 revenue is expected to be in the range of $16.3-$16.8M (+42% to +46% Y/Y), compared to the consensus of $12.83M.
- Segment Revenue: Advanced Energy, $14.7-$15M (+49% to +52% Y/Y); and OEM Revenue, $1.5-$1.7M (-2% to +10% Y/Y).
- Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $48-$48.5M (+73% to +75% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $44.52M.
- It includes Advanced Energy revenue of $42.7-$43M (+92% to +93% Y/Y); and OEM revenue of $5.3-$5.5M for 2021.
- "Our fourth quarter sales performance was driven by strong adoption and utilization of our Renuvion® technology in the cosmetic surgery market, particularly in the U.S., where sales increased more than 100% year-over-year..... We delivered Advanced Energy sales growth in excess of 90% in 2021. The impressive demand we have seen for our innovative Helium Plasma Technology reaffirms our conviction in the compelling long-term opportunity that remains ahead," says President and CEO Charlie Goodwin.
