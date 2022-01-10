Amarin sees Q4 and FY21 revenue below consensus; shares down 3%

Jan. 10, 2022 7:57 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments

welcome merry christmas and happy new year 2021

Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) provides a business update, including preliminary full-year 2021 revenue results.
  • Q4 and FY 2021 total net revenues are estimated to be ~$140M (consensus $156.02M) and ~$580M (consensus $594.68M), respectively, despite continued impact of global COVID-19 and generic competition in U.S.
  • Amarin ended 2021 with ~$490M in cash and investments, with no debt.
  • In 2022, Amarin expects to launch VAZKEPA in up to six European countries.
  • Outlook and plans for international expansion in 2022 to include:
  • Final regulatory actions on VASCEPA in Mainland China and in Hong Kong in H2 2022; and
  • Regulatory filings, approvals and potential launches of VASCEPA, via partners, in up to six new countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and some Asia-Pacific markets.
  • Given the uncertainty related to the continued global impact of COVID-19, Amarin is unable to provide 2022 revenue guidance.
  • Shares down 2.8% premarket at $3.16.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.