Amarin sees Q4 and FY21 revenue below consensus; shares down 3%
Jan. 10, 2022 7:57 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) provides a business update, including preliminary full-year 2021 revenue results.
- Q4 and FY 2021 total net revenues are estimated to be ~$140M (consensus $156.02M) and ~$580M (consensus $594.68M), respectively, despite continued impact of global COVID-19 and generic competition in U.S.
- Amarin ended 2021 with ~$490M in cash and investments, with no debt.
- In 2022, Amarin expects to launch VAZKEPA in up to six European countries.
- Outlook and plans for international expansion in 2022 to include:
- Final regulatory actions on VASCEPA in Mainland China and in Hong Kong in H2 2022; and
- Regulatory filings, approvals and potential launches of VASCEPA, via partners, in up to six new countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and some Asia-Pacific markets.
- Given the uncertainty related to the continued global impact of COVID-19, Amarin is unable to provide 2022 revenue guidance.
- Shares down 2.8% premarket at $3.16.