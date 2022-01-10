Caleres raises FY21 EPS guidance
Jan. 10, 2022 8:00 AM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ahead of 2022 ICR conference, Caleres (NYSE:CAL) raises FY21 EPS to $3.29 to $3.39 per share and record adjusted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.10 vs. $3.88 consensus from prior guidance of $3.80-$3.90.
- “We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our underlying business quarter-to-date and as a result are raising our expectations for fiscal year 2021,” said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
- The company intends to discuss the company’s business and outlook during a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET.
- Source: Press Release