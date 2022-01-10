Zumiez reports holiday sales rose 9% on broad strength across categories
Jan. 10, 2022 8:02 AM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announces that sales increased 9.0% for the nine-week holiday period that on ended January 1, 2022.
- Comparable sales increased 6.0% during the holiday period. The retailer says stores were open approximately 97% of the available days during this year compared to approximately 96% in the same period of 2020 and 100% in 2019 respectively.
- From a regional perspective, quarter-to-date North America net sales increased 5.1%. Other international net sales, which consists of Europe and Australia, increased 36.6% despite continued closures and challenges associated with the pandemic.
- The Mens, footwear, accessories and womens categories were outperformers during the nine-week period. Hardgoods was the only negative comping category.
- Zumiez (ZUMZ) continues to expect year-over year total net sales growth for Q4 to be below the quarter-to-date trends based upon the benefits of stimulus in January of the prior year and the ongoing impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.
- See the consensus marks on Zumiez.