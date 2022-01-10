Zumiez reports holiday sales rose 9% on broad strength across categories

Jan. 10, 2022 8:02 AM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) announces that sales increased 9.0% for the nine-week holiday period that on ended January 1, 2022.
  • Comparable sales increased 6.0% during the holiday period. The retailer says stores were open approximately 97% of the available days during this year compared to approximately 96% in the same period of 2020 and 100% in 2019 respectively.
  • From a regional perspective, quarter-to-date North America net sales increased 5.1%. Other international net sales, which consists of Europe and Australia, increased 36.6% despite continued closures and challenges associated with the pandemic.
  • The Mens, footwear, accessories and womens categories were outperformers during the nine-week period. Hardgoods was the only negative comping category.
  • Zumiez (ZUMZ) continues to expect year-over year total net sales growth for Q4 to be below the quarter-to-date trends based upon the benefits of stimulus in January of the prior year and the ongoing impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.
  • See the consensus marks on Zumiez.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.