FIGS estimates Q4 revenue growth of 42%
Jan. 10, 2022 8:03 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) trades ~1% higher premarket after it estimates Q4 revenues to be $128M, an increase of 42% compared to 4Q20.
- Active customers are expected to total 1.9M (+46% Y/Y) while average order value is seen at $113 (+15% Y/Y).
- Trailing twelve month net revenues per active customer are expected to be $224, a $22 increase from year ago quarter.
- FY21 revenues are expected to be $419M (+59% Y/Y) ahead of its prior guidance of ~$410M; average order value is expected to be $105 (+12% Y/Y).
- Annual gross margin of at least 70% is expected for 2021 while annual adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 20%.
- The company sees $1B+ in annual net revenues by 2025, annual gross margin of 70%+ and annual adj. EBITDA margin of 20%+.