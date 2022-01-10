Axogen reports Q4 and FY21 reports guidance

Jan. 10, 2022 8:04 AM ETAxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) expects FY21 revenue of $127.3M (consensus $127.79M), +13% Y/Y.
  • 4Q revenue to be $31.5M (consensus $32.05M), -3% Y/Y.
  • 4Q revenue includes $0.5M from the reversal of a sales return reserve recorded in the 2Q21 for Avive Soft Tissue Membrane. Avive revenue in the 4Q20 was $1.6M; and totaled approximately $4.1M and $5.5M for FY21 and FY20, respectively
  • The company increased active accounts in the 4Q to 951, a 6% increase from 893 in the 4Q a year ago.
  • Company’s top 10% of active accounts continued to represent ~35% of total revenue.
  • The company continues to expect full-year 2021 gross margin above 80%.
