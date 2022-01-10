Takeda to acquire Adaptate Bio to develop T cell engager therapies targeting solid tumors

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) announces the exercise of its option to acquire Adaptate Biotherapeutics, a U.K. company focused on developing antibody-based therapeutics for the modulation of variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma delta (γδ) T cells.
  • Through the acquisition, Takeda will obtain Adaptate’s antibody-based γδ T cell engager platform, including pre-clinical candidate and discovery pipeline programs.
  • The planned acquisition of Adaptate follows Takeda’s recently exercised option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics and is intended to further accelerate the development of innovative γδ T cell-based therapies.
  • The takeover complements Takeda’s ongoing efforts to research and develop cell engagers for solid tumor applications, bolstered by the novel T cell engager COBRA platform, which was acquired from Maverick Therapeutics.
  • Adaptate was formed in 2019 as a spin-out company from GammaDelta with investment from Abingworth LLP and Takeda, in which Takeda received an exclusive right to purchase Adaptate for a pre-negotiated upfront payment.
  • The acquisitions of Adaptate and GammaDelta are expected to be finalized in fiscal Q1 2022.
