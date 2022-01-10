Starwood Property Trust to raise $500M in sustainability bonds offering

Jan. 10, 2022 8:08 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) will offer $500M in principal amount of its unsecured senior notes due 2027 in a private offering.
  • The company plans to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or partial, recently completed or future eligible green and/or social projects.
  • Net proceeds allocated to previously incurred costs associated with eligible green and/or social projects will be available for the repayment of indebtedness earlier incurred.
  • If any proceeds remaining, it will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the company's repurchase facilities.
