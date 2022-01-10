Alchemy Pay expands reach through partnership with NIUM
Jan. 10, 2022 8:08 AM ETPYPL, MA, VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Through a new partnership with NIUM, Alchemy Pay (ACH-USD), a fiat-cryptocurrency gateway solutions provider, will be able to leverage NIUM's global network to quickly pay out funds to clients at significantly lower costs in more than 190 countries and territories.
- In addition, NIUM's 11 licenses in regions such as the U.K., Europe, U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia will allow Alchemy Pay (ACH-USD) to expand into those key financial markets.
- "NIUM allows us to provide crypto and fiat acceptance at even more competitive prices and tap into lucrative new markets where we know there is serious demand," said Alchemy Pay CEO John Tan.
- In 2021, Alchemy Pay (ACH-USD) integrated its fiat payment channels with blockchain networks Polygon, Avalanche, and NEAR. That allows its users to bypass many barriers to entry and access crypto ecosystems directly with fiat payment standards such as Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Alchemy Pay said.
