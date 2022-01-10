Parsons bags $12.6M program management contract

Jan. 10, 2022 8:09 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has won a $12.6M program management contract to develop Terminal 5 at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
  • The contract was awarded by JetBlue Airways, which has been chosen to manage the construction of Terminal 5 on behalf of the Broward County Aviation Department. It will assist JetBlue in implementing the design and building of a new five-gate, $300M passenger terminal at FLL.
  • The new Terminal 5 facility is part of the master plan development of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, providing much needed growth in terminal gates in response to airline and passenger demand.
  • Parsons generated Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $956.05M in Q3.
  • Read a recent analysis on PSN
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.