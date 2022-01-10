Parsons bags $12.6M program management contract
Jan. 10, 2022 8:09 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has won a $12.6M program management contract to develop Terminal 5 at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
- The contract was awarded by JetBlue Airways, which has been chosen to manage the construction of Terminal 5 on behalf of the Broward County Aviation Department. It will assist JetBlue in implementing the design and building of a new five-gate, $300M passenger terminal at FLL.
- The new Terminal 5 facility is part of the master plan development of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, providing much needed growth in terminal gates in response to airline and passenger demand.
- Parsons generated Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $956.05M in Q3.
