ViacomCBS gets upgrade, as Deutsche Bank sees higher streaming revenue in the future
Jan. 10, 2022 8:19 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)NFLX, ROKU, DIS, TBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares are up nearly 4% in early Monday trading after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock and raised its price target, citing increased streaming revenue in the future.
- Analyst Bryan Kraft raised his price target to $43, up from $39, noting that ViacomCBS (VIAC) could be re-rated higher, but it also offers investors "greater success in streaming, and potential industry consolidation as megacap tech sets its sights on becoming bigger streaming players, while current media industry players also potentially look for additional scale opportunities."
- Kraft noted that ViacomCBS trades at the lowest enterprise value to sales multiples, at 1.2 times 2022 estimates, in his coverage area. It also gets little credit for its streaming revenue, compared to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). "If VIAC were to trade at 8x 2022E streaming revenue, it would trade at $61," Kraft noted.
- ViacomCBS (VIAC) shares are up almost 4% to $36.66 but have fallen nearly 14% over the past year.
- Kraft also pointed out that the company's investor event, to be held later this quarter, will reorganize the company into TV Media, Filmed Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, which should "provide a more granular view into each area of the business from revenue to EBITDA, in addition to more details around content investment and how reinvestment into DTC is suppressing consolidated FCF conversion in the short to medium term."
- He added that this should be a "positive catalyst for the stock given the new segmentation and disclosure, as well as updated (higher) guidance for SVOD subscribers and Pluto MAUs."
- ViacomCBS (VIAC) may also benefit from increased interest in Paramount+, with Kraft citing positive Google Trends data, which should be a positive for the streaming service.
- There is a considerable amount of skepticism in the marketplace towards ViacomCBS (VIAC), as many believe it does not have the same intellectual property as Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) or WarnerMedia (NYSE:T), and the belief that "not everyone will win in streaming," but the company has created hits and is likely to do so in the future, as evidenced by the success of "Yellowstone" and its prequel, "1883," Kraft noted.
- "While not everyone will succeed in streaming, we think Viacom has an opportunity to transition its business model successfully given its content portfolio (including sports rights), brands, globally sourced content production model, and an approach to the market that includes on-demand entertainment, linear channel feeds, sports, and news in all three streaming formats – subscription, subscription + advertising, and free ad supported streaming."
- Last week, ViacomCBS (VIAC), disclosed that it was looking into selling all or part of the CW Network, which it owns jointly with WarnerMedia (T).