New York sports betting volume dazzles in opening weekend
Jan. 10, 2022 8:12 AM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR), DKNG, PDYPY, MGMBALY, PBTHF, WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY) and Rush Street Interactive took in mobile sports bets over the weekend after the New York State Gaming Commission approved the respective sportsbook. Initial interest in New York appears to have been strong with GeoComply reporting transaction volume on Saturday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm was 5.8M, which was ~2.5X more than the second ranked state despite only the four operators taking action.
- "Based on other recent state launches (AZ, CT) and transaction volumes, we estimate this could imply total annualized state gross gaming revenue of ~$400-700M. While very preliminary, this would rank NY as the 3rd largest sports betting state in only its first year and is ~40-120% than our current ‘22 estimate of $309M," notes Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley on the opening weekend.
- Roundhill Investment's Will Hershey notes that BetMGM (NYSE:MGM) was notably absent on launch day to the benefit of the others as they battle for early marker share. However, Hershey reminds that any early leads in NY sports betting have the potential to be overcome by aggressive marketing and promotional strategies. "In terms of implications for the industry, New York is likely to quickly become the largest regulated market in the U.S. We should also expect New Jersey's monthly figures to decrease (perhaps as much as 20 to 25%), as New Yorkers will no longer travel across the border to place wagers," he adds.
- The New York betting market could see $667M in revenue this year and over $1.1B in revenue by 2025, per an estimate from Vixio GamblingCompliance. Despite the high tax rate in the state, point spreads and odds were consistent in New York with other betting states during the opening weekend. Of note, Caesars suffered an outage with its sports betting app on day one of legal bets, but early data shows strong interest for all four operators.
- What to watch: Ahead of next month's Super Bowl, sports betting operators Bally Bet (NYSE:BALY), Bet MGM (MGM), PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), Resorts World and Wynn Interactive (NASDAQ:WYNN) are still working toward satisfying the requirements to start taking bets.