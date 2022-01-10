Bristol-Myers sets in-line guidance for 2022; announces $5B accelerated share buybacks

  • Ahead of its presentation at the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced an accelerated share repurchase agreement for the first quarter of 2022 and issued its initial earnings guidance for the year in line with expectations.
  • The company projects ~$47B of total revenue for 2022, indicating an increase of low-single digits compared to ~3% YoY growth in the consensus. Non-GAAP earnings guidance at $7.65 - $7.95 is in line with Street forecasts of $7.83 per share.
  • Sales from key loss of exclusivity (LOE) brands are projected to reach $10.5B, and Revlimid sales are expected at $9.5 - $10B.
  • Bristol Myers (BMY) also reiterated its previously announced targets for long-term revenue and operating margin that included a low to mid-40s percent non-GAAP operating margin and low to mid-single-digit revenue CAGR on a constant currency basis.
  • The cash flow generation is expected to reach $45-$50B from 2022-2024, an extension of one year from the previously issued guidance of 2021-2023.
  • In addition, the company announced three product launches anticipated in 2022 (relatimab and nivolumab fixed dose combination, mavacamten, deucravacitinib) and projected $10-$13B of risk-adjusted revenue in 2025.
  • The non-risk-adjusted revenue is expected to reach $25B in 2029, including at least $4B each for certain recent or anticipated new products.
  • An accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement was also announced for Q1 2022 to buy back $5B worth of company common stock as part of the company’s previously announced $15B multi-year share repurchase program.
