Bitfarms buys 1K bitcoins so far in 2022 as price dips
Jan. 10, 2022 Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) By: Max Gottlich
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) buys 1K bitcoins (BTC-USD) as the price of the world's largest digital token by market cap continues to fall to September lows.
- The company acquired the coins for $43.2M, which increases its BTC holdings by 30% to more than 4.3K as of Jan. 10, 2022.
- "With the dip in BTC while mining hardware prices remain high, we seized the opportunity to move cash into BTC," said Bitfarms Founder and CEO Emiliano Grodzki.
- Meanwhile, shares of BTIF slide 2.3% in pre-market trading as (BTC-USD -1.4%) tests a crucial level of technical support at $40K.
- Previously, (Jan. 3) Bitfarms mined 3,452 BTC in 2021.