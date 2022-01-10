Bitfarms buys 1K bitcoins so far in 2022 as price dips

Jan. 10, 2022

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) buys 1K bitcoins (BTC-USD) as the price of the world's largest digital token by market cap continues to fall to September lows.
  • The company acquired the coins for $43.2M, which increases its BTC holdings by 30% to more than 4.3K as of Jan. 10, 2022.
  • "With the dip in BTC while mining hardware prices remain high, we seized the opportunity to move cash into BTC," said Bitfarms Founder and CEO Emiliano Grodzki.
  • Meanwhile, shares of BTIF slide 2.3% in pre-market trading as (BTC-USD -1.4%) tests a crucial level of technical support at $40K.
  • Previously, (Jan. 3) Bitfarms mined 3,452 BTC in 2021.
