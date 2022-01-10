Beauty Health sees FY21 revenue $245M -$255M in-line of high end of guidance range and reiterates adjusted EBITDA
Jan. 10, 2022 8:16 AM ETThe Beauty Health Company (SKIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ahead of its participation in the ICR Conference (Jan.11), Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) provides fiscal year 2021 outlook.
- Net sales around the high end of prior guidance of $245 million to $255 million vs. consensus of $252.58M.
- Adjusted EBITDA in line with prior guidance of approximately $30 million.
- Brent Saunders, BeautyHealth’s Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our growth was resilient despite the emergence of a new COVID variant. As a result of our momentum in the fourth quarter, we expect to report net sales for the year around the high end of our guidance provided in November. "
- Shares trading 5.69% down premarket