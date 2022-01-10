Destination XL Group reports 11.4% comparable sales growth this holiday season

Jan. 10, 2022 8:16 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) comes close to pre-pandemic level sales for the holiday season of 9-week ended Jan. 1, 2022.
  • The retailer's omni-channel comparable sales increased 11.4% with direct business sales up 32% when compared to 2019's holiday season. However, this comparable sales increase was partially offset by closed stores and a decrease in wholesale revenues.
  • Total season sales of $106.6M increased from $78.4M in the same corresponding period of FY20; and up from $103.1M in FY19.
  • Updated 2021 Guidance: Full-year revenue is expected to be $500-$505M, narrowed from prior guidance of $500-$510M, vs. consensus of $508.15M
  • Net income is expected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.85, vs. prior guidance of $0.72 to $0.80.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be $74-$78M, up from prior guidance of $70-$75M; Free Cash Flow is expected to be in excess of $65M, up from prior guidance of +$55M.
  • "Supply chain disruptions still exist, however, they continue to slowly improve and we are continually monitoring and pivoting to ensure we have a better flow of inventory to meet our sales expectations," says President and CEO Harvey Kanter.
  • SA Quant Rating is Very Bullish on DXLG with attractive factor grades. Wall Street analysts are also Very Bullish on the stock while SA Authors are Neutral.
  • "Destination XL: A Reasonable Valuation, But Not Without Risk," writes Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart.
