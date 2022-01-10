TransGlobe Energy's full-year production meets expectations
- TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) says its FY 2021 production averaged 12,870 boe/day, at the upper end of full-year guidance, after Q4 output came in at 12.8K boe/day.
- TransGlobe cites the re-commencement of Eastern Desert drilling in Egypt, adding that Canadian output was boosted by placing the new horizontal wells on production.
- The company says it expects to maintain a single drilling rig, along with a light rig for well maintenance and recompletion activities, in the Eastern Desert throughout 2022.
- TransGlobe says it expects to fund its 2022 capital program through free cash flow generated by operations, and "we intend to revisit our dividend policy in the coming months as the balance sheet strengthens."
