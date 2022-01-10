Las Vegas Sands slips after BofA warns on continual zero-tolerance policy on COVID in China
Jan. 10, 2022 8:19 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America drops lower Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to an Underperform rating after having the casino stock slotted at Neutral.
- Analyst Shaun Kelley: "We see continued risk from COVID-related disruption and do not see a simple or easy exit from the implications for Macau of China’s zero tolerance COVID policy. In addition, we think key source markets around Southeast Asia could weigh on the pace of recovery in Singapore."
- Looking at the long-term, Kelley and team think the ongoing concession process for Macau gaming licenses and geopolitical uncertainty could result in higher license fees or investment, as well as lower returns on capital and less dividend or valuation support relative to pre-COVID.
- The firm clips its price objective on LVS to $40 from $46.
- Shares of LVS are down 1.78% premarket to $37.22.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on LVS is also bearish.