Myovant Sciences FQ3 prelim revenues seen growing significantly
Jan. 10, 2022 8:20 AM ETMyovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) sees total revenues to be in the range of $54 to $55M for the quarter ended Dec.31 compared to $1.4M in year ago quarter.
- Net product revenue is estimated to be in the range of $28.8-$29.8; prior year did not report any such revenue.
- Estimated ORGOVYX net product revenue of $24.2-$24.6M, reflecting 40% sequential volume growth; estimated MYFEMBREE net product revenue of $2.3-$2.6M.
- Pfizer collaboration revenue stood at $25.2M which reflects the partial recognition of the upfront payment Myovant received from Pfizer in December 2020 and of the regulatory milestone payment that was triggered on the FDA approval of MYFEMBREE for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in May 2021.
- Cash and equivalents, marketable securities, and amounts available under the Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Loan Agreement totaled ~$569.1M as of Dec. 31, 2021; it consisted of $41.3M of remaining available borrowing capacity.
- MYOV trades 5.9% lower premarket.