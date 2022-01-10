Olink guides Q4 and FY21 revenue above consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 8:21 AM ETOlink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) expects Q4 preliminary revenues to be between $43.2 million and $43.7 million, vs. $27.2 million in 4Q20 vs. $38.41M consensus.
- FY21 revenues are expected to be between $94.5 million and $95.0 million, up ~75% Y/Y vs. $90.03M consensus.
- Q4 revenue breakdown: Kit share will be roughly 35% vs. 18% during Q3.
- The Company also expects year-end Explore externalizations to reach a total of 25, consistent with its overall plan for 2021.
- Olink (OLK) expects to report its FY21 financial results before the market open on Monday, February 14, 2022.
- Jon Heimer, CEO, will give a virtual presentation at 9:00 am ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
- Source: Press Release