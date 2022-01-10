Olink guides Q4 and FY21 revenue above consensus

Jan. 10, 2022 8:21 AM ETOlink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ:OLK) expects Q4 preliminary revenues to be between $43.2 million and $43.7 million, vs. $27.2 million in 4Q20 vs. $38.41M consensus.
  • FY21 revenues are expected to be between $94.5 million and $95.0 million, up ~75% Y/Y vs. $90.03M consensus.
  • Q4 revenue breakdown: Kit share will be roughly 35% vs. 18% during Q3.
  • The Company also expects year-end Explore externalizations to reach a total of 25, consistent with its overall plan for 2021.
  • Olink (OLK) expects to report its FY21 financial results before the market open on Monday, February 14, 2022.
  • Jon Heimer, CEO, will give a virtual presentation at 9:00 am ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.