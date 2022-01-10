Discovery announces investment in advanced advertising firm OpenAP
Jan. 10, 2022
- Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) has announced an investment in OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture founded and owned by some of the largest T.V. networks in the U.S.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Shares are trading +1.56% higher pre-market
- Discovery will become a minority owner of OpenAP, joining FOX, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture. It will also join OpenAP's Board of Directors with Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer, and Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Digital Ad Sales and Advanced Advertising, both representing the company.
- The investment follows a year of significant platform growth for OpenAP, with with half a billion in publisher-driven advertising sales expected to run through the platform in FY22, representing 140% Y/Y growth.
- It also marks an expansion of Discovery's existing relationship with OpenAP, having integrated with the central TV identity spine, OpenID, in April 2021 and more recently partnering with OpenAP on the launch of XPm, the TV publisher backed cross-platform measurement framework.
- With this commitment, Discovery's advances its strategy of building a technical framework that enables cross-platform audience-based buying and creating collaborative support for alternative currency standards.
