BioCryst sees Q4 Orladeyo revenue of $45.6M

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announces preliminary ORLADEYO (berotralstat) revenue for Q4 and FY 2021 and provided new guidance for FY 2022.
  • ORLADEYO net revenue in Q4 and FY 2021 was $45.6M and $122M, respectively.
  • The ORLADEYO prescriber base continues to grow significantly. The number of new physicians prescribing ORLADEYO in Q4 2021 was similar to the number added in Q3 2021.
  • ORLADEYO net revenue is expected to more than double in 2022 to no less than $250M; company expects ORLADEYO to become the market leader in HAE prophylaxis therapy with peak sales of $1B.
  • Shares up 5.5% premarket at $12.20.
