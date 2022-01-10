BioCryst sees Q4 Orladeyo revenue of $45.6M
Jan. 10, 2022 8:27 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) announces preliminary ORLADEYO (berotralstat) revenue for Q4 and FY 2021 and provided new guidance for FY 2022.
- ORLADEYO net revenue in Q4 and FY 2021 was $45.6M and $122M, respectively.
- The ORLADEYO prescriber base continues to grow significantly. The number of new physicians prescribing ORLADEYO in Q4 2021 was similar to the number added in Q3 2021.
- ORLADEYO net revenue is expected to more than double in 2022 to no less than $250M; company expects ORLADEYO to become the market leader in HAE prophylaxis therapy with peak sales of $1B.
- Shares up 5.5% premarket at $12.20.