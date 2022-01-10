Red Rock Resorts falls after BofA warns on tough revenue comparables around the corner
Jan. 10, 2022 8:28 AM ETRed Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America turns cautious on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) with a downgrade to Underperform from Neutral.
- The firm notes that regional casino operators are beginning to lap tough comparables in Q2 following a very strong 2021.
- Analyst Shaun Kelley: "Las Vegas Locals (RRR’s core market) meaningfully outperformed the broader US with Gaming revenue +25% above pre-COVID levels in 2Q-3Q, creating some of the toughest comps among its peers. Labor inflation is also a bigger concern in Las Vegas than regionals due to a higher proportion of fixed operating expenses. While RRR’s balance sheet and leverage are attractive, we believe excess free cash flow and the Palms proceeds will be mostly targeted at development capex (e.g. Durango)."
- BofA's new price objective of $50 works out to an 8% free cash flow yield on 2022-2023 estimates, which is noted to be in-line with regional gaming peers
- Shares of RRR are down 2.20% premarket to $49.31.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on RRR is still Bullish with strong marks for momentum and growth standing out.