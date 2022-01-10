Hot Stocks: LULU, EXEL dip on guidance; TLRY rallies on earnings; MOLN pops on COVID clinical data
Jan. 10, 2022 8:33 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)EXEL, TLRY, MOLN, NVSBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Corporate results, both actual and predicted, spurred trading in Monday's pre-market action. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was among the spotlight names, with shares losing ground in the wake of a cautious forecast. Drug discovery company Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) also took a hit from preliminary results, losing ground before the opening bell.
- Cannabis firm Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) moved in the opposite direction on earnings news. The release of quarterly results fueled a notable pre-market rally.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) was another pre-market winner. Shares expanded their value by more than a quarter in the wake of positive clinical data for a COVID treatment.
Decliners
- Lululemon Athletica (LULU) dropped nearly 6% after the company provided a pessimistic guidance update. The maker of athletic apparel said it now expects its net revenue to come in at the low end of its previously forecasted range of $2.125B to $2.165B.
- LULU predicted that its earnings would hit at the low end of prior guidance as well. The company blamed Omicron, supply problems and staff shortages for the weak performance.
- Preliminary financial figures also weighed on shares of Exelixis (EXEL). The stock dipped about 4% after EXEL said revenue from its cabozantinib product would total around $300M for its latest quarter. Looking further ahead, the firm projected net product revenue of $1.325B to $1.425B for fiscal 2022.
Gainers
- Molecular Partners (MOLN) jumped 26% in pre-market action on news that its COVID treatment met the primary endpoint of a recent mid-stage trial. The drug, which is being developed in collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), correlated with a 78% reduction in hospitalization or death when compared with a placebo.
- Meanwhile, the release of quarterly results gave a lift to Tilray (TLRY). The company reported a breakeven bottom line for its latest quarter, beating the expectations of analysts, who generally projected the cannabis company would report a loss. Revenues rose nearly 20% from last year.
- Bolstered by the news, shares of TLRY climbed about 8% in pre-market action.
- Ready for more of the day's best- and worst-performing names? Turn to SA's On The Move section.