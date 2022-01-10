W. P. Carey achieves record investment volume of $1.73B in 2021
Jan. 10, 2022 8:32 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- W. P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) investment volume hits a record 1.73B in 2021, including investments totaling ~$530M completed during Q4. This compares with investment volume $826M in 2020.
- Warehouse and industrial assets comprised approximately 70% of its full year investment volume; ~60% of its investment volume was in the U.S. and 40% was in Europe.
- Investments also supported internally-driven growth, with all leases providing either fixed rent escalations or rent increases tied to inflation, and enhanced portfolio quality, with an a weighted-average lease term of 20 years.
- "The strong deal momentum that characterized 2021 is being sustained in the new year, with a growing number of deal closings scheduled for the first quarter and an actively building pipeline of new opportunities," said W. P. Carey CEO Jason Fox.
