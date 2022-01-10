W. P. Carey achieves record investment volume of $1.73B in 2021

Jan. 10, 2022 8:32 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • W. P. Carey's (NYSE:WPC) investment volume hits a record 1.73B in 2021, including investments totaling ~$530M completed during Q4. This compares with investment volume $826M in 2020.
  • Warehouse and industrial assets comprised approximately 70% of its full year investment volume; ~60% of its investment volume was in the U.S. and 40% was in Europe.
  • Investments also supported internally-driven growth, with all leases providing either fixed rent escalations or rent increases tied to inflation, and enhanced portfolio quality, with an a weighted-average lease term of 20 years.
  • "The strong deal momentum that characterized 2021 is being sustained in the new year, with a growing number of deal closings scheduled for the first quarter and an actively building pipeline of new opportunities," said W. P. Carey CEO Jason Fox.
  • Previously, (June 1, 2021) W. P. Carey launched three industrial investments worth $137M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.