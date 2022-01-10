UK's Labour Party calls for windfall tax on North Sea fossil fuel producers
- Following comments from BP CEO (NYSE:BP) Bernard Looney in the Financial Times, that higher commodity prices turned his company into a "cash machine", and in the midst of an evolving energy crisis, the Labour Party called for increasing taxes on UK oil and gas producers over the weekend.
- Proceeds from the "windfall tax" would be applied directly to consumer subsidies for heat and electricity, according to comments in the Press; the 10% increase would last one year and reduce consumer energy bills by as much as much as $270.
- Though the next UK General election is two years away, the Labour Party is leading in parliamentary voting polls, according to Politico.
- UK oil and gas production is down ~25% from its peak, per the International Energy Agency.
- Adding to energy supply woes, EDF closed the Hunterston nuclear power plant in Scotland Friday; Britain's nuclear power plants supply around 20% of domestic electricity, with ~50% of the plants set to close in the next four years.
- Late last week, news broke that authorities in the Netherlands were considering increasing gas supply from the Groningen field, owned by Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell, in hopes of increasing energy supplies of natural gas to combat high prices.
- The proposal from Labour over the weekend follows news from Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last month that the Company will not proceed with the heavily protested Cambo development in the UK North Sea.
- With BP yet to make a final investment decision on the Clair South development, and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) yet to decide on a path forward for Rosebank, Boards and Management teams will be laser focused on the Government response to the UK energy crisis.