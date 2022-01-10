Cerus expects record Q4 and FY21 revenue
Jan. 10, 2022 8:33 AM ETCerus Corporation (CERS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) reports preliminary Q4 product revenues of $39.9M and $130.9M, up 41% Y/Y
- FY21 product revenue of $130.9M, up 42% Y/Y, exceeding the most recent 2021 product revenue guidance range of $127-$129 million.
- 2022 product revenues are expected to be between $157-164 million, reflecting 20%-25% growth versus 2021.
- Expanding Access to INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex in 2022
- "Strong uptake of INTERCEPT platelets in the fourth quarter of 2021 was again led by U.S. blood center adoption and growing hospital demand," stated William “Obi” Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer.
- Finally, Cerus is beginning the nationwide launch early for INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex after one of the Company’s blood center production partners, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, received its Biological License Application approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- CERS +1.5% premarket to $6.1
