Cardinal Health sees inflationary impact, lower volumes from supply chain issues
Jan. 10, 2022 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is trading ~6.6% lower in the pre-market after the company warned of additional inflationary effects and lower volumes from global supply chain constraints with lower-than-anticipated offset from pricing actions.
- As a result, the incremental impact will be nearly $150M – $175M on fiscal 2022 medical segment profit and $0.40 – $0.45 per share on non-GAAP diluted EPS, the company said.
- Excluding this impact on the medical segment and non-GAAP diluted EPS, Cardinal Health (CAH) expects its other financial metrics for fiscal 2022 would remain unchanged.
- The Dublin, Ohio-based healthcare distributor also highlighted several measures to lift the performance of its medical segment, including “simplifying its operating model, evolving its commercial contracting strategies and driving mix, and making investments in its growth businesses.”
- Wall Street expects Cardinal Health (CAH) to record $5.71 per share earnings and $177.9B revenue for fiscal 2022.