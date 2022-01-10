Delta Apparel expects double digit growth for FQ1 topline
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) posts preliminary sales results for FQ1 2022; expects overall net sales to be ~$109M.
The stronger than anticipated sales growth is ~15% higher than the $94.7M in prior year.
The growth was driven by strong demand across all of its business units, combined with impressive manufacturing and operational performance.
Higher selling prices including additional value adding steps also contributed to the sales growth.
Robert W. Humphreys, CEO and Chairman commented, “We have demonstrated over the past year Delta Apparel has a strong vertical supply chain that is diversified, reliable and delivers value adding services that are in high demand. This combined with our unique technology and print on demand business, DTG2Go, positions us uniquely in the marketplace. Further, our high growth, high margin Salt Life branded business provides an additional platform to drive value for our shareholders while further leveraging our manufacturing, sourcing and design capabilities.”