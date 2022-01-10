KB Home upgraded, Toll Brothers cut at RBC on differing valuation views
Jan. 10, 2022 8:38 AM ETKB Home (KBH), TOLITBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Dahl upgrades KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Outperform on the potential that the homebuilder's stock will play catch-up after underperforming in 2021.
- In contrast, Dahl downgrades Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Sector Perform, on the prospect of more modest upside from current levels after strong outperformance last year and fewer near-term catalysts.
- On KB Home (KBH), the analyst sees as overblown investors' concerns on its build-to-order business model, which saw a slower gross margin percentage ramp vs. its more spec-heavy peers. Dahl sees the issue "more as a timing delay and not a structural flaw" in KBH's business.
- He expects 2022 gross margin percentage guide to be "well above" the Q4 range (21.6%-22.0%), with RBC's estimate of 22.5% above the Street's 22.2%.
- "The stronger margins drive our ROE expectations higher to 23.0% (+340 bps Y/Y)," Dahl writes in a note to clients.
- Trims price target to $46 from $50, based on 1.2x year-end 2022 tangible book value estimate.
- Toll Brothers (TOL), meanwhile, has come its a more balanced risk/reward after rising 48% in the past 12 months vs. its peer group increase of 32%.
- He continues to sees strong fundamental setup for Toll (TOL) in 2022 with further upside to gross margin percentage and significant return on equity expansion "supported by its healthy land bank and strong pricing trends."
- "Given these dynamics coupled with out overarching more cautious views on builder stocks, we see less room for significant further multiple expansion at this time," Dahl said.
- Lowers price target to $70 from $75, based on 1.5x year-end 2022 tangible book value estimate.
- In the past year, KB Home's (KBH) total return of 16% lags that of Toll's (TOL) 48% increase and iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF's (BATS:ITB) 33% rise as seen in this graph.
- SA contributor InvestOh Trader also agrees that KB Home (KBH) is trading cheaply.