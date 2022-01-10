BHP to invest as much as $90M in Tanzania nickel project
Jan. 10, 2022 8:39 AM ETBHP Group (BHP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP says it will invest as much as $90M in Kabanga Nickel, which owns a nickel project in Tanzania, as the miner aims to boost its exposure to metals needed for a low-carbon economy.
- Kabanga says BHP agrees to an initial $40M investment to accelerate development of the project, which will convert to an 8.9% equity stake, and with an additional $50M if certain conditions are met, valuing the project at $658M.
- In addition to Kabanga's huge nickel deposit - production is planned to ramp up to 40K metric tons/year following first production in 2025 - the project also is attractive because of the company's plans to use hydrometallurgical technology, which allows the smelting of nickel in a more environmentally friendly way.
- BHP's investment comes after the company exited a bidding war for Noront Resources, which owns nickel deposits in Canada.