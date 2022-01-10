Gaming and Leisure Properties is lower after BofA flips to a bear from a bull
Jan. 10, 2022 8:39 AM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) trades lower after a two-notch downgrade from Bank of America straight to an Underperform rating from Buy.
- BofA warns on the impact for GLPI of higher interest rates with it in long-duration rental contracts with tenants that last in excess of 10 years with multiple renewals.
- Analyst Shaun Kelley: "In a rising interest rate environment (which we only experienced for a short time all of the 2010’s), longer duration real estate could underperform other categories of real estate (hotels, apartments, storage) that re-price their rents more frequently. GLPI also has fewer guaranteed rent escalators and less contractual CPI protection than its main peer VICI Properties)."
- Kelley and team think external and accretive growth could be an offset for GLPI, but think balancing exposure on the Gaming REITs until the anticipated rate hiking cycle becomes more clear is the smart play.
- Shares of GLPI are down 2.51% premarket to $45.45 and are below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.