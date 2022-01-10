HireQuest to acquire Texas staffing offices to expand Snelling franchise
Jan. 10, 2022 8:40 AM ETHireQuest, Inc. (HQI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) has agreed to acquire the staffing division of dmDickason Personnel Services, a family-owned company in El Paso, Texas.
- The staffing division comprises two offices in El Paso, Texas and one office in Las Cruces, New Mexico that generated ~$18M in total revenue in 2021. HireQuest is a US franchisor of on-demand staffing services.
- All three offices will be converted into Snelling franchise locations following the close of the transaction, which is expected to happen within Q122. HireQuest will use cash on hand and credit to fund the acquisition.
- Rick Hermanns, CEO of HireQuest, commented: "This acquisition expands our Snelling footprint in west Texas and New Mexico. dmDickason started in 1965 as one of the earliest Snelling franchises and for over 40 years Don and Martha Dickason have been providing exceptional service to businesses and job candidates in the greater El Paso area."