AtriCure estimates 27% growth Q4 prelim revenue
Jan. 10, 2022 8:40 AM ETAtriCure, Inc. (ATRC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) estimates Q4 to be ~$73.2M, reflecting Y/Y growth of ~27%; U.S. revenue is expected to be $61.2M (+29%) as demand across key product lines continues to increase.
- International revenue is expected to be ~$12M, an increase of 16% as reported and an increase of 19% on a constant currency basis.
- For FY21, revenue is expected to be $274.3M (+33% Y/Y); adj. EBITDA is estimated to be a loss of ~$10M and adj. loss per share of ~$1.20.
- The company management sees 2022 revenue of ~$315 to $330M which marks a approx. growth of 15 to 20% from FY21 levels.