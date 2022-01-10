Citi Trends down 8% after lower traffic hurts full-year guidance, holiday sales intact
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reports 14.8% growth in comparable store sales for the holiday season of nine-weeks ended January 1, 2022, compared to the pre-pandemic level.
- Total sales for the season increased 20.1% vs. the same period in 2019. The company further notes "we continued to expand our gross margin, driven primarily by higher full-price selling and lower markdowns."
- Cuts 2021 Guidance: Due to COVID-19 resurgence, the company now expects its full-year revenue to range between $990-$995M (+26.7% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range), vs. prior guidance of $1-$1.015B.
- EPS is now expected to be in a range of $6.70 to $6.85, vs. prior guidance of $6.95 to $7.10.
- Stock fell 8% in pre-market trading after lower guidance.
- "Following a strong holiday selling period, we have experienced a decline in traffic attributed to macro trends, primarily driven by the increase in COVID-19 cases impacting the broader consumer landscape," says CEO David Makuen.
- Under its 3-year strategic plan, the company expects comparable store sales growth of low-single digits per year; and EBITDA margin in the low double-digits by the end of fiscal 2024.
- Buyback Update: The company has repurchased about $8.1M of common shares in the fourth quarter to-date, leaving $30M available for buyback under the existing share repurchase program.
