Akoya Biosciences reports Q4 ahead of analysts consensus; FY21 guidance trails consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 8:42 AM ETAkoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) trades ~1.17% higher premarket after it estimates Q4 revenues to be $16.0 million and $16.2 million, as compared to $12.9 million for the corresponding quarter of last year vs. consensus of $15.40M.
- For the fiscal year of 2021, revenue is expected to be between $54.8 million and $55.0 million, as compared to $42.4 million for fiscal year 2020 vs. consensus of $53.87M.
- “We made significant progress in 2021 on a number of major initiatives, including our IPO in April, approximately 30% growth in revenues, nearly doubling the company’s headcount with specific emphasis on the commercial and R&D organizations, and announcement of our new 2022 product offerings at our inaugural Spatial Day on December 15, 2021. We enter 2022 with tremendous confidence in our strategy as we drive adoption of our spatial biology platforms to our research, translational and clinical customers," says Brian McKelligon, CEO.