II-VI's purchase of Coherent is said to see Chinese scrutiny of laser, materials sector
Jan. 10, 2022 8:42 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), IIVIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chinese antitrust regulators are said to have interviewed local companies in the laser and materials industry to get their views on II-VI's (NASDAQ:IIVI) planned acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR).
- Major companies in the laser industry gave their feedback to regulators at China's State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, late last year, according to a MLex report. The laser industry players haven't called on the regulator to impose remedies.
- MLex first reported in early November that II-VI's (IIVI) purchase of Coherent (COHR) was said to be seeing an industry-wide review in China.
- II-VI said in November it continued to expect the Coherent deal to be completed in the first calendar quarter of 2022. In early March, II-VI said it originally expected to complete the potential Coherent deal by year's end, especially after Chinese antitrust regulators approved its earlier purchase of Finisar.