Autolus Therapeutics announces CFO retirement and succession plan
Jan. 10, 2022 8:45 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) announced that Andrew J. Oakley plans to retire from his CFO position, effective Mar.31, 2022; he will concentrate on non-executive director roles.
- Andrew will remain a senior advisor to Autolus until March 2023.
- Dr. Lucinda Crabtree, SVP Finance, will be appointed CFO post his retirement; she joined the company in January 2020 and prior roles included VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.
- Most recently, she was heading up Business Strategy and Planning, which included oversight of the Financial Planning and Analytics function.
- Shares trading 3.7% higher premarket.