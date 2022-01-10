Avra acquires equipment for unmet back pain therapeutics market
Jan. 10, 2022 8:46 AM ETAvra Inc. (AVRN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Avra (OTCPK:AVRN), which recently merged with Springs Rejuvenation, procures equipment to offer treatments to a large number of low back pain sufferers that it has previously had to turn away.
- Acquisition of two C-arm, high definition 3D imaging for direct visualization of the injection point, will allow the Company to serve the previously unmet and growing patient pool, which should positively impact the Company’s additional revenues beginning immediately upon their installation.
- Dr. Charles A. Pereyra, the founder of Springs Rejuvenation Stem Cell Therapy concluded: “We expect the first C-arm to be installed in our GA office in Mid-January, and the second one in our South Florida office in February. All our future clinics will launch with this capacity in place, day one.”