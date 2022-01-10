Jazz expects $5B in revenue in 2025, five new product launches by end of decade
Jan. 10, 2022
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has unveiled an initiative called Vision 2025 with goals to boost revenue and increase the number of approved drugs.
- Share are up ~5.6% in premarket trading.
- Two of the key goals are to generate $5B in revenue in 2025 and the approval of at least five additional novel products by the end of 2029.
- A third objective is to adjusted operating margin improvement from 2021 to 2025.
- The $5B in revenue is to come as follows: ~$2B from the oxybate franchise, which includes Xywav and Xyrem, and royalties from Xyrem authorized generics; ~$2.5B from Epidiolex (cannabidiol) and oncology franchise, including Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) and Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn); ~$0.5B from additional growth opportunities, internal clinical development pipeline and future corporate development.
- Regarding its pipeline, Jazz said that had grown four-fold since 2015 with 18 candidates in development.
- Jazz today also reaffirmed its previous 2021 revenue guidance range of $3.02B to $3.1B.
- Jazz recently made Piper Sandler's short-squeeze candidate list.