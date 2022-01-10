TTEC Holdings downgraded at MS on 'limited exposure to high-growth clients'
Jan. 10, 2022
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares are down more than 3% in early Monday trading as Morgan Stanley downgraded shares to under-weight, noting it has "limited exposure to high-growth clients and high-growth digital capabilities."
- Analyst James Faucette lowered his rating and lowered his price target to $90, down from $100, noting that less than 20% of TTEC's (TTEC) revenue comes from digital, where it designs, builds and implements third-party solutions for customers.
- "While we do not see meaningful absolute downside, TTEC’s limited exposure to high-growth clients and high-growth digital capabilities in a healthy demand environment drives our preference toward other growth-focused names in our coverage, despite TTEC’s valuation discount," Faucette wrote in a note to clients.
- At last check, TTEC Holdings (TTEC) shares were down more than 3% to $83.61. Over the past year, shares have gained slightly more than 13%.
- Last month, TTEC Holdings (TTEC) announced a deal to acquire certain assets of Faneuil, a subsidiary of ALJ Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ).