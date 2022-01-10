Merck in pact with Neoleukin to study Keytruda combo in cancer trial
Jan. 10, 2022 8:50 AM ETNeoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) is trading ~2.4% higher in the pre-market after announcing a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Per the terms, Neoleukin (NLTX) plans to study its experimental therapy NL-201 with Merck’s (MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in an ongoing Phase 1 trial involving patients with advanced, relapsed, or refractory solid tumors.
- “Our prior preclinical studies demonstrated that the combination of NL-201 and an anti-PD-1 antibody was well-tolerated and showed promising antitumor activity compared to either drug alone as monotherapy,” Priti Patel, Chief Medical Officer at Neoleukin (NLTX), remarked.
- The combination testing in the 132-patient trial is expected to begin in 2022. This year, Neoleukin (NLTX) plans to disclose interim data from the trial and begin another Phase 1 study for NL-201 in hematologic malignancies.