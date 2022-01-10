SeaSpine expects Q4 revenue of $55.1M-$55.5M
Jan. 10, 2022 8:50 AM ETSeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Based on preliminary estimates, SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) expects Q421 global revenue in the range of $55.1M to $55.5M (vs. consensus of $54.46M). That would represent a Y/Y growth of 19% to 20%.
- U.S. revenue is expected to range from $49.9M to $50.2M (+18% to 19% Y/Y growth), while international revenue is expected to range from $5.2M to $5.3M (+21% to 23% Y/Y growth).
- For full year 2021, global revenue is expected to range from $191M to $191.4M (vs. consensus of $190.23M), reflecting 24% Y/Y growth. The figure includes $6.6 to $6.7M of enabling technologies capital sales revenue.
- As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents are expected to be approximately $83M.