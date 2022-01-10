Rexford Industrial leases slide in Q4; portfolio occupancy ticks higher
Jan. 10, 2022 8:51 AM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Rexford Industrial Realty's (NYSE:REXR) total leases of 92 in Q4 drops from 133 in Q3, according to the company's fourth-quarter and 2021 operating, investment and capital markets activity report.
- New leases were 30 in Q4, down from 65 in the previous period.
- Still, its same property portfolio occupancy of 99.1% in Q4 edges higher from 98.8% in the prior quarter.
- "Southern California's extensive supply-demand imbalance and extraordinary level of tenant demand continue to drive an operating environment that favors landlord pricing power," said Rexford Industrial Co-CEOs Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer.
- The company completed 19 acquisitions in Q4, representing 19 properties and 2.0M square feet for an aggregate purchase price of $551.4M. It sold one property for a sales price of $11.7M.
