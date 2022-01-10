Online travel stocks: Expedia upgraded at Piper Sandler while Airbnb is cut due to valuation
Jan. 10, 2022 8:51 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), ABNBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler updates ratings in the online travel sector after taking in the latest trends.
- "While recent news centers on Omicron, we’d recommend online travel investors focus on the broader canvas since 2Q20. A methodical (if non-linear) travel recovery appears underway. Our look at the data suggests the following: 1) ’22 will likely turn out better than ‘21, and 2) travelers are returning to traditional lodging and air."
- Amid the normalization backdrop, Piper upgrades Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) to an Overweight rating, but moves to a Neutral rating on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) due chiefly to valuation. "ABNB remains a top-tier asset, but we believe the setup looks less favorable into ‘22," notes analyst Thomas Champion.
- Shares of Expedia (EXPE) are up 0.66% premarket, while ABNB is down 3.39%.
- Compare Expedia and Airbnb side by side.