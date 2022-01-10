Castle Biosciences to meet or exceed FY21 revenue guidance
Jan. 10, 2022 8:52 AM ETCastle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) delivered 8,242 total gene expression profile test reports in Q4 compared to 5,157 in year ago quarter while for FY total gene expression profile test reports stood at 28,118 (+55% Y/Y).
- "We accelerated investments in our growth initiatives throughout 2021 and saw the positive impact of these decisions. Despite diagnoses of cutaneous melanoma being down by ~11% in 2021 compared to 2019 pre-COVID levels, we delivered 25% more DecisionDx-Melanoma reports in 2021 than 2020," president & CEO Derek Maetzold commented.
- For FY21 revenue, the company expects to meet or exceed the top end of earlier guided range of $89-93M.
- Year-end 2021 cash and equivalents are expected to be ~$330M.