RCI Hospitality reports Q1 club and restaurant sales $61.1M, SSS up 21.8%
Jan. 10, 2022 8:52 AM ETRCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) has reported 1Q22 expected sales for Nightclubs of $46.3M (+86.6% Y/Y) and Bombshells of $14.8M (+13.8%).
- Same-Store Sales for Combined, Nightclubs and Bombshells were +21.8%, +30.6% and +7.6% respectively.
- "We had a strong first quarter as we benefited from legacy as well as new locations, namely our 11th Bombshells in Arlington, TX, which opened Dec. 6, and the 12 clubs we acquired mid-Oct. and early Nov. We look forward to our first Bombshells franchisee opening its San Antonio location in our March quarter." said Eric Langan, President and CEO.
- RICK +2.43% premarket to $93.25.